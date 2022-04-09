'Somebody knows something': Family hopes to spark new leads in murder of decorated Army veteran

Chicago police released photos of a person wanted in connection with the murder of decorated Army veteran Darius Teague

Chicago police released photos of the vehicle wanted in connection with the murder of decorated Army veteran Darius Teague. They said the vehicle is similar to a black GMC Yukon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a decorated Army veteran, who was fatally shot at a West Side bus stop, continues to hold out hope that their loved one's murder will one day be solved.There's now a $15,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction in the case.Family and friends, came out Saturday to not only call for justice but send a clear message that this case is far from closed.Loved ones of Darius Teague gathered near Roosevelt Road and Racine Avenue to unveil a digital billboard at a West Side bus stop with information on how you could help out in the case.The 29-year-old was walking home one night last October when police said he was shot multiple times.Investigators said his body was found lying between two cars on West 14th Street.He died the next day at the hospital.His mother said he was a decorated Army veteran and said she believes someone knows something."You don't have to give your name. Just please, information. Any little information can help. He did not deserve this, and I know that people knew my son - know the type of person he was. And, if you have any type of information - please, if you have a heart, just help us because he did not deserve this," said Teague's mother, Eyvette Dobbs. "And, it can happen to your son, your daughter, your mother, your father. You don't want that to happen, and feel the pain that I'm feeling."Chicago police did release photos of the vehicle and person wanted in connection to this murder.They said the vehicle is similar to a black GMC Yukon and came directly from nearby Chicago Housing Authority homes and returned there after the shooting.If you have any information, you're asked to call police.