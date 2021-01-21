Caught on camera: Garfield Ridge head-on crash crash leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly head-on crash was caught on camera late Wednesday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side.

An innocent woman died and at least four others were been injured after the driver of a Chevy Impala was seen speeding past traffic along the median of Cicero Avenue.

That vehicle hit a Cadillac Escalade near 50th Street, causing a third vehicle to then collide with the Escalade in an apparent chain-reaction.

The woman who died was in the Escalade. One of the injured victims is in critical condition, and two others were seriously injured.
