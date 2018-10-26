Dashcam video released of Alsip police-involved shooting in Mt. Greenwood

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released dash cam video shows Alsip police shooting a man earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Newly released dashcam video shows Alsip police shooting a man earlier this month.

On October 3, police said they followed a car that had been drag racing in Alsip. Officers then followed the car into an apartment complex parking lot at 115th Street and Pulaski Road in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

When they confronted the driver, police say he drove the car toward one of the officers. That's when the officer shot Jamal Campbell, seriously injuring him.

Campbell, 25, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago crimechicago shootingAlsipChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
Top Stories
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Investigators search for motive behind suspected bombs sent to Dems
Marian Catholic High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
9 rescued from Oak Lawn apartment building fire
Illinois officials promise tighter regulations after I-Team exposes private ambulance loophole
Matteson man wanted for Harvey barber's murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday
Show More
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Advocates pressure police to solve 2 recent murders of transgender women
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Man wanted in string of Fulton Market robberies
More News