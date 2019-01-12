DASHCAM VIDEO: Woman speeds past school bus as children board

Dashcam video shows a driver speeding past a stopped school bus and children on a roadway in Northwest Indiana.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind.
An Indiana woman has been charged with reckless driving after she sped around a school bus early Wednesday.

Dashcam video from Porter County Police shows Maria Moto, 46, speed past the bus, which had its stop arm and lights activated as it was stopped on U.S. Route 6 in Liberty Township. Children were boarding the bus at the time.

The video then shows a Porter County officer stopping the driver. Police said Moto showed no remorse for what she had done and was charged with one count of reckless driving.
