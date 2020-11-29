Arts & Entertainment

Actor who played Darth Vader in original "Star Wars" trilogy, dies at 85

By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON -- Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.


Born in Bristol, southwest England, in 1935, Prowse represented England in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the 1950s before breaking into movies with roles that emphasized his commanding size, including Frankenstein's monster in a pair of horror films.

Director George Lucas saw Prowse in a small part in "A Clockwork Orange" and asked the 6-foot-6-inch (2-meter) actor to audition for the villainous Vader or the wookie Chewbacca in "Star Wars."

Prowse later told the BBC he chose Darth Vader because "you always remember the bad guys."

Physically, Prowse was perfect for the part. His lilting English West Country accent was considered less ideal, and his lines were dubbed by James Earl Jones.

Prowse was also known to a generation of British children as the Green Cross Code Man, a superhero in a series of road safety advertisements

"Ant-Man" director Edgar Wright paid tribute to Prowse on Twitter.

"As a kid Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man," he wrote. "Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentactorcelebrity deathsstar wars
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago expected to play pivotal role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Lake Zurich pastor investigated for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
This BBQ is so great, you'll want to skip the sauce
12 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 7,873 new coronavirus cases, 108 deaths
COVID cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Show More
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago native becomes first Black American cardinal
Biden plans swift moves to protect, advance LGBTQ rights
Heartwarming TikTok videos highlight homeless
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday
More TOP STORIES News