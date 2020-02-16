Society

Former Northwestern University Law School Dean David Ruder dies at 90, school says

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- David Ruder, who served as dean of Northwestern Law School for eight years, has died, according to the school.

Northwestern University said Ruder died Saturday at age 90.

Ruder led NU's School of Law from 1977 to 1985, and continued to teach there until 2017. He also served as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the late '80's.

Ruder was regarded as a leading scholar in corporate and securities law, teaching courses on insider trading, tender offers and other regulatory subjects, the school said.

"David took such delight and pride in the Law School," said Kimberly Yuracko, dean of Northwestern Pritzker Law. "For me personally, he was a dear friend, mentor and advisor. David welcomed me with warmth and kindness when I joined our faculty and was always generous with his time, wisdom and support."

A funeral will be held at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home in Highland Park on February 22, from 1-5 p.m. Northwestern plans to hold a memorial service at the Law School April 18 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyevanstonhighland parknorthwestern universityobituarymemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News