ANSWERED PRAYERS: How faith played a big role for two brothers who run a downtown café.

Coffee shop thriving after opening at height of pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- When businesses were shuttering during the COVID-19 pandemic, brothers RJ and Ian Wilson opened their cafe.

"A lot of people told us we are crazy, but here we are," Ian Wilson said. "Its a great feeling."

The brothers paired their love of coffee and baking to open Day 6 Coffee in November 2020. The name is a reference to a biblical verse.

"In Genesis, on the sixth day God gives plants and animals to humans so our slogan here is on the sixth day God gave us Coffee," Wilson said.

Day 6 Coffee is located at 910 Prairie Street in Downtown Houston.