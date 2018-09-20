DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors

CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC7 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to raise money for survivors of Hurricane Florence. Chicago area volunteers are in the Carolinas, helping those in need after the storm.
"People need shelter. They need a safe place to be. They need food, water and clothing," said Celena Roldan, CEO of the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "The best way to do that is to make a financial donation to help support those efforts."
The American Red Cross set up a text line to donate. You can text the word "Florence" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to relief efforts for Hurricane Florence. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or donate online at REDCROSS.ORG/ABC7.
Google is matching donations up to $1 million to the American Red Cross. Click here to donate via Google. In total, Google plans to donate $2.5 million to relief efforts.
You can also donate blood. Hurricane Florence forced the Red Cross to cancel more than 140 blood drives in the storm's path, which is significant because the organization provides 40 percent of the nation's blood, Roldan said.
"Every 2 seconds, someone in our country needs blood," Roldan said. "So that is a huge hit to the blood supply and the critical demand. And when you also think about the fact that a disaster is happening, there will be a need for blood."
Visit the organization's website to find a blood drive near you.
The American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois sent 35 people to the area.
Holly Baker of Chicago's Red Cross observed flooded homes and roads on her way to a shelter in New Bern, N.C., where flood victims returned to after seeing their damaged homes.
"They are turning around and coming right back to our shelter because it's more comfortable. They have a place to sleep. They have food. It's definitely a lot still going on the East Coast," Baker said.
Volunteers from across the country are on the forefront. Geoff Fishwick, of west suburban Wheaton, is volunteering in South Carolina.
"He was loading up water. He's kind of one of those, 'I'll do whatever you want me to do type guys,'" Baker said.
That spirit was truly evident in the area on Thursday. Volunteers Tim Zeller, of north suburban Gurnee, and Terry Nosal, of south suburban Lemont, were busy supplying shelters in North Carolina.
"They have been shuffling around supplies wherever people need it. That's where we use those big vehicles - getting things different places, making sure it gets there," Baker said.
In all, there are more than 90 shelters in the Carolinas and Virginia. Steve Wise, of south suburban New Lenox, is running one in Winston-Salem.
"We are doing our best. People came here. There are a lot of questions, a lot of worries, as you normally have with disasters like this. But we have great staff," Wise said.
Thousands of people remained at shelters Thursday, nearly a week after the storm made landfall. The help will be there as long as necessary.
"We are going to wrap our arms around them for as long as we need to. We will always be here," Baker said.
Last Friday, the Red Cross had more than 200 shelters, housing some 20,000 evacuees in North Carolina and South Carolina. Baker was already in Durham, N.C.
"We're all over this storm, making sure people have a safe place to go," Baker said.
Additionally, Governor Bruce Rauner announced late last Friday that he would deploying a 13-member search and rescue team to North Carolina to aid in the aftermath of the storm.
Some first responders from the Chicago area were already in South Carolina, including ambulance crews from Orland Park. Elite Ambulance sent eight ambulances and 16 workers to South Carolina, where the crews are now on deck - the next team of ambulances to be dispatched to the hurricane zone.
"We could be going anywhere for literally anything, it seems just about anything," said Tyler Yost, an ambulance worker from Morris. "And I feel like as long as we keep that mind set we shouldn't be too shocked."