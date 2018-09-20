DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence victims

CHICAGO (WLS) --As residents of the Carolinas feel the effects of Florence, Chicagoans are eager to help. Some volunteers are stationed in the Carolinas, but there are also ways to help if you are right here in the Chicago area, watching from afar.
"People need shelter. They need a safe place to be. They need food, water and clothing," said Celena Roldan, CEO of the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "The best way to do that is to make a financial donation to help support those efforts."
The American Red Cross set up a text line to donate. You can text the word "Florence" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to relief efforts for Hurricane Florence. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or donate online at REDCROSS.ORG/ABC7.
Google is matching donations up to $1 million to the American Red Cross. Click here to donate via Google. In total, Google plans to donate $2.5 million to relief efforts.
You can also donate blood. Hurricane Florence forced the Red Cross to cancel more than 140 blood drives in the storm's path, which is significant because the organization provides 40 percent of the nation's blood, Roldan said.
"Every 2 seconds, someone in our country needs blood," Roldan said. "So that is a huge hit to the blood supply and the critical demand. And when you also think about the fact that a disaster is happening, there will be a need for blood."
Visit the organization's website to find a blood drive near you.
Roldan said Friday the Red Cross sent 24 volunteers from the Chicago area to help in the storm's path. At that time, the Red Cross had more than 200 shelters, housing some 20,000 evacuees in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Holly Baker, a Red Cross spokesperson, was already in Durham, N.C.
"We're all over this storm, making sure people have a safe place to go," Baker said.
Additionally, Governor Bruce Rauner announced late Friday that he would deploying a 13-member search and rescue team to North Carolina to aid in the aftermath of the storm.
Some first responders from the Chicago area were already in South Carolina, including ambulance crews from Orland Park. Elite Ambulance sent eight ambulances and 16 workers to South Carolina, where the crews are now on deck - the next team of ambulances to be dispatched to the hurricane zone.
"We could be going anywhere for literally anything, it seems just about anything," said Tyler Yost, an ambulance worker from Morris. "And I feel like as long as we keep that mind set we shouldn't be too shocked."