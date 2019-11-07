Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A daycare provider on her way home from work was shot to death Wednesday night in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago's Far South Side.

A 53-year-old woman was in the driver's seat of a car pulling into a lot in the 1000-block of East 133rd Street when shots were fired. The woman was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to people at the scene, the woman was a long-time daycare provider on her way home from work when she was shot. Community and victim advocates are now asking when is enough, enough.

"What happened to community, what happened to love?" said Pastor Dr. Donovan Price. "It's too many tears over and over, the same thing."

Many people showed up at the scene of the shooting devastated over her loss.

Authorities have not released the victim's name. Area South detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaltgeld gardenschicago shootingchicago crimewoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Show More
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
Cresco Labs launches program to help minority entrepreneurs open marijuana dispensaries
More TOP STORIES News