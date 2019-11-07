Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A daycare provider on her way home from work was shot to death Wednesday night in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago's Far South Side.

A 53-year-old woman was in the driver's seat of a car pulling into a lot in the 1000-block of East 133rd Street when shots were fired. The woman was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kimberly Underwood.

According to people at the scene, the woman was a long-time daycare provider on her way home from work when she was shot. Community and victim advocates are now asking when is enough, enough.

"What happened to community, what happened to love?" said Pastor Dr. Donovan Price. "It's too many tears over and over, the same thing."

Many people showed up at the scene of the shooting devastated over her loss. Those closest to the victim described her as the most loving and caring woman who outside of work, cared for her six grandchildren as well as kids in the neighborhood.

Authorities have not released the victim's name. Area South detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaltgeld gardenschicago shootingchicago crimewoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Cash Back Day: Retailers offering up to 20 percent cash back Thursday
Grayslake teachers on strike Thursday
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
More TOP STORIES News