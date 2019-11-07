Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A daycare provider on her way home from work was shot to death Wednesday night in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago's Far South Side.A 53-year-old woman was in the driver's seat of a car pulling into a lot in the 1000-block of East 133rd Street when shots were fired. The woman was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kimberly Underwood.According to people at the scene, the woman was a long-time daycare provider on her way home from work when she was shot. Community and victim advocates are now asking when is enough, enough."What happened to community, what happened to love?" said Pastor Dr. Donovan Price. "It's too many tears over and over, the same thing."Many people showed up at the scene of the shooting devastated over her loss. Those closest to the victim described her as the most loving and caring woman who outside of work, cared for her six grandchildren as well as kids in the neighborhood.Authorities have not released the victim's name. Area South detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.