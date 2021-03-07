daylight saving time

Daylight saving time 2021: How to spring forward on March 14

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14
NEW YORK -- It's almost time to spring forward! Daylight saving time 2021 begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 14, meaning you'll set your clock to 3 a.m. at that point.

Contrary to popular opinion, daylight saving time doesn't last for half the year. Rather, it stretches approximately eight months and will come to an end on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. It's been that way since 2007 when Congress declared that daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

The observance is often misidentified as "daylight savings time" with an extra "S," but its name comes from the idea of saving daylight.

That being said, daylight saving time isn't observed the same way -- or at all -- in some parts of the country. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized time zones and daylight saving practices around the United States, but it allowed individual states to pass laws exempting themselves. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe the time change.

Will the U.S. ever get rid of daylight saving time?
EMBED More News Videos

If the tradition of falling back and springing forward is too much to bear, there are plenty of other places where you don't have to bother with daylight saving time.



Some state lawmakers are fighting to kill the time change and retain daylight saving time all year round. Last month, Georgia's Senate passed a bill 46-7 that would end the state's observance of daylight saving time. California voted to make daylight saving time permanent in 2018, and Washington did the same in 2019. But federal law would have to change for these measures to take effect.

The spring forward can be an especially difficult one when you lose an hour of sleep. Many experts have pointed to the time change's adverse health effects. For example, a recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that around 150,000 Americans experienced physical health problems caused by the biannual time changes.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, talks about daylight saving time's negative health effects.



These included strokes, heart attacks, accidents and changes in mood, for example, said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent.

"It's really all about that crossover between biology and social life and how it affects our circadian rhythms," she said.

Try to prepare the body gradually. Slowly adjusting your sleep schedule about a month in advance can lessen the time change's blow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worlddaylight saving time
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Daylight saving time March: GA considering ending observance
Tips on how to feel your best after Daylight Savings
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Vaccine eligibility expands
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Weeks-old baby in need of life-saving liver transplant
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Deadline to ratify Equal Rights Amendment 'expired long ago,' federal judge rules
Show More
Excerpt for Obama Presidential Center Museum unveiled
IL reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Reducing stress in two minutes or less, expert says
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
More TOP STORIES News