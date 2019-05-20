DCFS and police not alerted to Clarisa Figueroa despite no signs of giving birth, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Oak Lawn police say Christ Medical Center did not alert them about Clarisa Figueroa when she arrived at the hospital with a newborn, despite showing no signs of having just given birth.

Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.

RELATED: Remains found on Southwest Side identified as missing Pilsen woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23rd, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.

The baby boy is not expected to survive.

RELATED: Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
