7-month-old dies after being left alone in bathtub, DCFS investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DCFS is investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 7500-block of South Coles Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

His mother said she put the child in the bathtub and when she came back 10 minutes later he was not responding, according to police.

Chicago Fire Department attempted CPR on the child before he was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives are investigating as a death investigation.
