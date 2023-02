Man's body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport, police say

CHICAGO -- A body was recovered from the Chicago River in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call about a body floating in the water about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, police said.

Police said the marine unit recovered the remains of a man. His age was unknown.

No other details were released. Area One detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)