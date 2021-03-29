body found

Dead body pulled from Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach ID'd as Gresham man

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Friday in Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach on the South Side.

The body was found in the water about 1 p.m. near the 9800 block of South Avenue G, according to a statement from Chicago police.

A fire department spokesman said he was initially taken in critical condition to Trinity Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, and detectives were investigating the cause of his death, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as Jerald Piendak of Gresham. An autopsy was pending.

On Thursday, a dead body was found in the Chicago River between Columbus and Lake Shore drives.

