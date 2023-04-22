WATCH LIVE

Police: Child's remains found in rural central Indiana

Identity of child not yet disclosed

Saturday, April 22, 2023 12:40PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- A child's remains were found during a search in a rural part of central Indiana, Indianapolis police said Friday.

The remains were found about 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, police said.

Police could not confirm the age, sex or identity of the child, nor disclose exactly where the remains were found.

"We can confirm IMPD detectives located the remains of a child in Morgan County, Indiana," Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told The Indianapolis Star. "IMPD is the lead investigating agency."

What led detectives to find the child's remains was not immediately released, Foley said.

