Person killed in Naperville apartment fire

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are looking into a deadly apartment fire in Naperville.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Olympus Drive on Saturday morning at 8:51 a.m.

Crews saw smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and found the victim in the unit, according to a release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Companies continued an aggressive search and extinguished a smoldering fire in the bedroom within five minutes of arrival, the release said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries reported.
