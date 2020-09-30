car crash

Truck, SUV land near former Palwaukee Airport runway after fatal Prospect Heights crash

Crash occurred near Wolf Road, Messner Drive
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV and a box truck were involved in a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Prospect Heights.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Wolf Road and Messner Drive. The two vehicles appeared to have crashed through a fence at Chicago Executive Airport, formerly known as Palwaukee Municipal Airport, and rolled near an airport runway.

A Wheeling police spokesman confirmed the crash was fatal.

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District Chief Drew Smith said two people were killed in the crash, and one was injured.

A large amount of debris was visible around the crash site. The SUV was upside-down, and the truck was on its side.

No aircraft or airport personnel were involved, an airport spokeswoman said. The airport's main runway remains open, but portions of the west side of the airfield are closed.

"Our thoughts go out to those involved," she said.

Wolf Road is closed between Palatine and Hintz roads, police said.
