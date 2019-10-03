Las Vegas mass shooting: Legal settlement over massacre worth up to $800M

By and ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS -- Attorneys for thousands of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said Thursday that they reached a settlement expected to pay between $735 million and $800 million to those who sued over the Las Vegas massacre.

The amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who take part, according to a statement from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams, which represents nearly 2,500 victims and made the announcement just days after the second anniversary of the massacre.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the Mandalay Bay resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017. The casino giant also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

MGM later filed countersuit against the victims in what was a legal maneuver designed to have the cases consolidated and avoid liability.

"Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process," said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts. "This agreement with the plaintiffs' counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible."

Remembering the Las Vegas shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.



Robert Eglet, a lead plaintiffs' counsel, said in the statement that the deal "represents good corporate citizenship" by MGM Resorts.

"Today's agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October," Eglet said. "While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families."

The statement comes as another attorney for victims planned a news conference on "extremely important developments" Thursday in San Diego.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasgun violencemass shootinglawsuitlas vegas mass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
President Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
MSI to get new name after $125M donation by Ken Griffin
Mobile sports betting set to start in Indiana
Potential Chicago teacher strike 2 weeks away if CPS, CTU can't reach deal
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Show More
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
Doctor files lawsuit after sperm donation produces 17 kids
Walmart workers hold discrimination protest against retailer
Interest rates are down. Should you refinance your home?
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
More TOP STORIES News