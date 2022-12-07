'Dear Evan Hanson' back in Chicago

"Dear Evan Hansen" is back in Chicago with a Chicago-area native playing Evan himself at the Nederlander Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a musical with an intimate look at the social struggles of modern teens.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is back in Chicago with a Chicago-area native playing Evan himself!

Anthony Noman, who plays the title role, spoke with ABC7 Wednesday morning about the show.

Norman attended Guerin College Prep in River Grove. He is also an accomplished musician, playing the piano, guitar, saxophone, clarinet, flute, ukulele, bass guitar and accordion.

Dear Evan Hansen is playing at the Nederlander Theatre now, through December 31.

It's recommended for ages 12 and older. Children under four won't be admitted.

Tickets start at $35.

For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com.