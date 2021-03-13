Death of Elgin infant ruled a homicide by Cook County medical examiner's office

ELGIN, Ill. -- The death of a 3-month-old boy from suburban Elgin Friday was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.
Malik Davis died at 1:37 p.m. at Lurie Children Hospital from blunt force injuries to his head, according to an autopsy from the Cook County medical examiner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.
He suffered the injuries days earlier, according to the medical examiner's office.
The incident took place about 3:15 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the first block of Longwood Place, the medical examiner's office said.
Elgin police didn't immediately respond to a request for details.
