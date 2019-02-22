Death of Homewood man found dead after fire ruled homicide

A 78-year-old man was found dead after a fire in south suburban Homewood Wednesday night.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The death of a 78-year-old man who was found dead after a house fire in south suburban Homewood was ruled a homicide Friday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Homewood firefighters and police responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000-block of 185th Street just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. After the fire was struck, the body of a 78-year-old man was found inside the home.

The man was identified Thursday to the medical examiner's office as James Kerrigan. The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, village officials said Friday.

Homewood police are conducting a homicide investigation, along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. A separate investigation focusing on the fire is also underway.

Anyone with information pertinent to either investigation should call the Homewood Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit at 708-206-3420.
