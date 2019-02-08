Death of 8-week-old infant Indiana boy ruled homicide

The death of a baby boy from Indiana who was being treated for head injuries at a Chicago hospital has been ruled a homicide.

The 8-week-old was brought to Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana, on Feb. 1, according to the LaPorte County sheriff's office.

He had suffered head injuries in the 300-block of Woods Edge Drive in Michigan City, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office

The boy was transferred to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He lived in Michigan City.

An autopsy found his injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office said detectives from its Criminal Investigations Division are conducting a death investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

