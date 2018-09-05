Death of man hurt in West Loop fight ruled homicide

The death of a man who was injured in a fight Sunday afternoon in the West Loop Gate neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.Anis Tungekar, 64, got into an argument with a 30-year-old man about 3:45 p.m. in the first block of North Jefferson Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Their argument escalated into a fight and Tungekar suffered a head injury, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications of the injuries he received in the fight and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in the North Park neighborhood.The 30-year-old man he fought with was taken into custody at the scene, but was released Tuesday morning without charges, police said.Area Central detectives were investigating.