Death of tourist allegedly punched by Wake Forest basketball coach ruled a homicide

The death of a tourist from Florida who was allegedly punched by a Wake Forest assistant coach he mistook for an Uber driver has been ruled a homicide, New York officials said on Friday.
The medical examiner's office determined that Sandor Szabo, 35, died of a brain injury due to a blunt impact to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives told ABC News station WABC-TV that Szabo, who was visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, had just left a family wedding, possibly while intoxicated, and was walking around banging on cars until he then pounded on Jones' SUV. He had believed that Jones' vehicle was a ride-sharing vehicle he had booked, authorities said.
Jones emerged from his SUV and punched Szabo, who fell to the ground, hit his head and later died at a local hospital, according to police and court documents.
The assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina turned himself into police Thursday. He was charged with third-degree assault, but the Queen's District Attorney's Office said charges could be upgraded.
"The investigation is ongoing," said a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.
His next court date is set for Oct. 2.
Jones' family released a statement Thursday, expressing sadness for Szabo's death and asking for the legal process to play out.
"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Szabo family for the loss of their son, Sandor Szabo." it read.
"It is our sincere hope that this matter not be tried in the court of public opinion," the statement continued. "The Jones family stands by Jamill, and his legal right to be presumed innocent in what is, ultimately, a tragic incident."
The Wake Forest Athletic Department released a statement that said: "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."
