Death of woman found at Evanston church ruled homicide

Police were investigating after a person was found dead at First United Methodist Church in Evanston. (Evanston Police Department)

EVANSTON, Ill. --
Police are seeking leads in the beating death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning at a north suburban Evanston church.

Tanuel Major, 49, was found dead shortly before noon in a doorway at First United Methodist Church at 516 Church Street in Evanston, according to Evanston Police Dept. Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

Major had been dead for "quite some time," possibly up to 24 hours, by the time she was found. She was homeless at the time of her death and had no affiliation with nearby Northwestern University, Glew said.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined Major suffered blunt force injuries to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A passerby on the sidewalk had noticed a person near the church earlier Monday morning, and notified the church when he saw the same person still there about 11:30 a.m., according to Glew.

Glew said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundwoman injuredhomicidehomicide investigationEvanston
Top Stories
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
Mercy Hospital shooting sheds light on domestic violence
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Ex-DePaul employee charged with stealing laptops after being laid off
Sterigenics air quality measurements flawed, EPA says
Mueller asks judge to enforce prison term for ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos
Romaine warning could mean big losses for Chicago wholesaler
Show More
American killed in India by tribesmen known for shooting outsiders
John Idleburg elected as next Lake County sheriff, unseats incumbent Mark Curran
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Brookfield Zoo lemurs belly up to Thanksgiving feast
More News