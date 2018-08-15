Death toll rising in Italy bridge collapse amid desperate search for survivors

LENA MASRI
The Italian port city of Genoa began two official days of mourning Wednesday amid an urgent search for survivors of a catastrophic bridge collapse that has claimed at least 39 lives, including three children, authorities said.

"It continues to be a rescue operation until they have searched all the rubble," Italian fire official Emmanuelle Gissi told ABC News. "They finished one side of the river bank and moved to the other side."

About 400 rescue workers remain at the scene, working in a dangerous environment in an attempt to find more survivors, Gissi said. Buildings under the bridge were damaged in the collapse and there is concern that the rest of the bridge could fall, he said.

Dozens of cars and three trucks fell about 150 feet to the ground Tuesday when Gebona's Morandi Bridge collapsed one day before Italy's major summer holiday.

Fifteen people were injured, authorities said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Harvey convenience store shooting under investigation
CDC monitors measles outbreak in 21 states, including Illinois, Indiana
Suspect in Walmart shooting that injured 5 in Pa.: 'I'm sorry'
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Cubs can't escape script of crushing losses after epic wins
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
Show More
Genoa, Italy bridge collapse kills 39 on crowded highway
AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers, storms Wednesday
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Joe Biden cancels appearance at Illinois State Fair due to illness
More News