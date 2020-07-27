Woman, upset with boyfriend who wet the bed, attacks him with machete in Deer Park, police say

DEER PARK, Ill. -- A 39-year-old Deer Park woman allegedly struck her boyfriend with a machete Sunday after getting upset that he urinated in the bed in their north suburban home.

Bophanary Om grabbed the machete about 9:30 p.m. and hit the man's head, causing a serious head wound, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The 39-year-old man, who lived with Om in the 22500 block of West Lake Cook Road, is expected to recover.

Om was ordered held in Lake County jail on a $30,000 bail, the sheriff's office said. She is charged with felony domestic battery, felony battery and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 25.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
