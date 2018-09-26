Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court documents say

Gary Kamen, 55, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A man accused of stabbing his wife to death while he held her hostage in their home in north suburban Deerfield is being held temporarily without bond, according the Daily Herald, an ABC7 Eyewitness News partner.

Gary Kamen, 55, faces two counts of first-degree murder. Police said he stabbed his wife, 53-year-old Karyn Kamen, Friday afternoon in the 1000-block of Peachtree Lane.

The newspaper said court documents show officers found her in an upstairs bedroom with 15 stab wounds. She was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where police said she died Saturday afternoon. An autopsy performed Monday morning confirmed she died of sharp force trauma.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Scott Hoffert said Gary Kamen held his wife hostage for several hours after their children left for school, handcuffed her and sexually assaulted her with an unidentified object, court documents said.

Kamen drank whiskey and took Ambien before blacking out, according to court documents. When he came to, he allegedly found his wife on the floor, covered in blood.

He called 911 and admitted to police that he killed his wife, court documents said. Officers recovered the knife, the object used in the sex assault and several suicide letters written by the suspect.

Kamen was originally held on $10 million bond, but a judge set a new bond hearing for Thursday and ordered him to hire or request an attorney, the Herald said.
