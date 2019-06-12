During opening statements, defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Chinese scholar at University of Illinois

Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up a Chinese scholar at a campus bus stop, then torturing her in his apartment and secretly disposing of her body. The revelation by his defense is perhaps an effort to save him from the death penalty.
Wednesday morning, the family of Yingying Zhang, who've come from China, arrived at the federal courthouse in Peoria a few minutes after Zhang's accused killer, 29-year-old Brendt Christensen, arrived to court in a white county sheriff's van.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller started his opening statement by saying bluntly, "He killed her, he murdered her, he covered up his crime..."
Miller then detailed the government's evidence: Surveillance video showing Christensen picking up Zhang at an Urbana bus stop, a positive DNA match of Zhang's blood in Christensen's Champaign apartment and finally, Christensen's own words in recordings obtained by his then-girlfriend, who agreed to wear a wire for the FBI. Prosecutors said Christensen kidnapped, raped, and tortured Zhang before killing her.
After the dramatic 45-minute prosecution opening statement, the defense with dropped a bombshell. Attorney George Taseff told the jury, "Brendt Christensen is responsible for the death of Yingying Jhang. Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang..."
But he then proceeded to paint a portrait not of a monster, but of a man struggling with substance abuse and mental illness, whose wife was leaving him and who was failing in school.
"I would be surprised if they (defense) called any witnesses. It doesn't often happen in a criminal defense case. It doesn't often happen in a murder case, which is really what this is. I suspect he'll call nobody and that the evidence that we are seeing from him is evidence, if it comes to it, at the death penalty phase," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.
It's clear the defense plans to attack the credibility of Christensen's ex-girlfriend, who obtained those recordings, essentially accusing her drawing fantasies out of Christensen and saying details the prosecution laid out were the confessions of a man who was drunk and role-playing.
It's been two years since Yingying Zhang disappeared. Her body has never been found.
It is being prosecuted as a capital case, with Christensen facing the federal death penalty if convicted.
