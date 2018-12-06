CHICAGO (WLS) --The defense begins its case Thursday in the trial of three current and former Chicago police officers.
The officers are accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke.
The bench trial started a week ago against David March and Joseph Walsh, both retired, and Thomas Gaffney, who is suspended without pay.
Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday and a judge denied a motion by defense attorneys to throw out the case.
