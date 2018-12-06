Defense to begin case in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The defense begins its case Thursday at the trial of three current and former Chicago police officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The defense begins its case Thursday in the trial of three current and former Chicago police officers.

The officers are accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke.
RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

The bench trial started a week ago against David March and Joseph Walsh, both retired, and Thomas Gaffney, who is suspended without pay.

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday and a judge denied a motion by defense attorneys to throw out the case.

RELATED: CPD Officer Dora Fontaine testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge denies motion to throw out case against 3 CPD cops accused in police shooting cover-up
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus near Bloomington
Suspect who drove at officers shot by CPD on West Side, police say
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
Family, longtime friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
Show More
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal; DoorDash driver arrested
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Thursday
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home renovated to original look
9 hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide found on West Side
More News