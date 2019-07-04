Delivery driver attempts to kidnap woman in Orland Park, police say

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Orland Park charged a delivery driver with attempted kidnapping for an incident that took place over the weekend, police said.

Orland Park police said a woman was walking in the 11400-block of 143rd Street in the early morning hours of June 30 when a man in a white box truck pulled up next to her.

The driver, who police identified as 34-year-odl Sofiane Mansouri, asked if she was okay. When she said she was fine police said Mansouri drove past the woman, parked the truck on the side of the road and approached her, telling her he could help her.

When the woman once again told him she didn't need help, Mansouri allegedly grabbed her and carried her back to the truck.

Police said the woman was able to stop him from opening the truck door and eventually escaped and contacted police.

Mansouri is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping and issued $500,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 30.
