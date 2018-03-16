Delivery driver shot in Washington Park

A delivery was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night. (WLS)

A Chicago delivery driver was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

It is not clear if he was lured to the apartment building in the 5300-block of South Indiana Avenue at about 11 p.m. or if it was a legitimate call. When he got to the vestibule of the building, several men approached him and announced a robbery, police said.

A struggle ensued when one of the robbers took out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the 50-year-old pizza delivery driver in the leg. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and is expected to be ok.

As of Friday morning, no one was in custody.
