Delivery drivers being targeted in Fernwood armed robberies: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning food delivery drivers and taxi operators to remain vigilant following three reported armed robberies in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

In two of the incidents, when the delivery driver arrived with an order, the robber flashed a gun and took the food and the driver's personal property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In the other case, a taxi was ordered and the driver was robbed upon arrival.

Two of the robberies happened on May 5 and May 27 in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue, and the other happened Feb. 2 in the 10400 Block of South Normal Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies are asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
