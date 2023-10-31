WATCH LIVE

Trial for suspect in the Delphi murders pushed to October 2024

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 6:09PM
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- The trial for the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana will be held in October of next year.

Richard Allen's trial was moved during a court hearing Tuesday, WRTV reported.

His previous defense lawyers withdrew from the case, and the new ones argued they couldn't be ready for trial in January.

SEE ALSO: Defense attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen withdraw from case, trial delayed

Allen is accused of murdering Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017 on a trail in Delphi.

Before they left the case, Allen's attorneys argued members of a "white nationalist group" are responsible for the crime.

