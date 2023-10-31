Trial for suspect in the Delphi murders pushed to October 2024

The trial for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi, Indiana murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, has been pushed to October 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- The trial for the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana will be held in October of next year.

Richard Allen's trial was moved during a court hearing Tuesday, WRTV reported.

His previous defense lawyers withdrew from the case, and the new ones argued they couldn't be ready for trial in January.

Allen is accused of murdering Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017 on a trail in Delphi.

Before they left the case, Allen's attorneys argued members of a "white nationalist group" are responsible for the crime.