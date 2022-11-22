IN judge to consider unsealing evidence, adjusting bond for Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect

In a Delphi update, an IN judge is expected to determine whether evidence will be unsealed and if suspect Richard Allen's bond will be adjusted.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- A judge could make two important decisions Tuesday, in the case of two girls murdered in Delphi, Indiana.

One involves information in the case, the other, the suspect's freedom.

Despite the arrest and an initial court hearing for suspect Richard Allen more than three weeks ago, the evidence that led police to arrest him is still a secret.

On Tuesday, a court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.

Last month, Indiana State Police arrested the 50-year-old in connection with the murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German.

Their bodies were found near a hiking trail in Delphi in 2017.

But even before his arrest, court records were sealed at the request of a Carroll County prosecutor.

Investigators have since declined to release details as to what led up to the arrest and just how the girls were murdered.

Later Tuesday, a judge will decide whether to unseal the probable cause affidavit and charging information.

This comes as the suspect is asking for the court to either reduce his bail or release him on his own recognizance, claiming prosecutors don't have enough evidence to prove his guilt.