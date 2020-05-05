Coronavirus

Coronavirus capacity: How Delta is cutting seats to space out passengers

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Delta Airlines, like practically every business, is being forced to make changes to the way it operates during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In order to help maintain distancing on board, Delta announced its cutting capacity by nearly half. Fifty percent of seats in first class and 40 percent in other cabins will be blocked off.

The airline says it has blocked off middle seats since mid-April, and is now expanding the social distancing practices to all plane models across the entire fleet. In some cases, aisle and window seats will also be blocked off to maintain a safer distance between passengers.

RELATED: Macy's reopening: New rules customers, employees will have to follow

Those trying to book travel right now, whoever you are, will see the blocked-off seats on the airline's site and app.

"Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to their travel companions or who need additional assistance are encouraged to talk to an agent upon arriving at the gate," the airline said in a statement.

MORE: American carriers debut new 'must wear mask,' other policies changing air travel

The change is effective immediately and is set to last through June 30.

Delta, along with many other major airlines, requires all passengers to wear masks while boarding and on the flight, with the exception of during meal service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthsocial distancingair traveleconomycoronavirusairlineu.s. & worlddeltacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Credit card chargebacks can help people who were refused refunds
Wendy's reports supply chain problems at some Bay Area locations
Homes getting 'tea-p'd' helps save small business during coronavirus pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Disney to reopen Shanghai park May 11 after monthslong closure
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Cicero officials ask court to shut down nursing home over COVID-19 outbreak
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 353 in 8,566 cases
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
Amid virus, Field Museum's flesh-eating beetles keep eating
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
More TOP STORIES News