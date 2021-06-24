covid-19 variant

What should I know about the COVID delta variant?

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL AP Science Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta variant responsible for 20% of US infections

NEW YORK -- What should I know about the delta variant?

It's a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren't concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country's dominant type as well.

It's not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker since more data needs to be collected, said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at the Christian Medical College at Vellore in southern India.

Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied how effective the two-dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were against it, compared with the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K.

The vaccines were protective for those who got both doses, but were less so among those who got one dose.

It's why experts say it's important to be fully vaccinated. And it's why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VARIANT
Children 'more likely' to get COVID Delta variant, Fauci says
Why officials are concerned about unvaccinated population in the South
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
TOP STORIES
4 motorcycle club members shot in Englewood
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos
Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, citing short-staffing
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
UC vaccine site closing; IL reports 258 COVID cases, 8 deaths
More COVID funeral reimbursement funds available to Chicago families
Show More
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
Chicago Weather: A few storms Thursday
Doug Emhoff visits Chicago, promotes COVID vaccine
Florida building collapse updates: Boy pulled from rubble alive
IL Tollway expands I-PASS program for low-income residents
More TOP STORIES News