AJ Freund: Demolition of Crystal Lake home of murdered boy begins

The home where authorities say 5-year-old AJ Freund was killed by his parents last year, is being demolished right now. Neighbors are happy to see it go. His parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham are behind bars charged with his murder. pic.twitter.com/0BW7Y7O0Y6 — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) March 4, 2020

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews began demolishing the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A-J Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.The home on Dole Avenue has been fenced off, with demolition work beginning shortly after 7 a.m.A.J. Freund's father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund, reported him missing last April, fueling a major search for the boy by law enforcement and people across the community.Freund eventually led police to his son's body, which was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock.His parents, Andrew Freund and 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham, were charged with murder and remain behind bars.JoAnn Cunningham has pleaded guilty in her son's murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 30.Soon after, the city cited a number of code violations to the property and declared it dangerous.The company Green Demolition volunteered their services to tear the home down. Demolition is expected to take a couple of days.