AJ Freund: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy to be demolished starting Wednesday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A-J Freund was murdered by his parents will be demolished starting Wednesday morning.The home on Dole Avenue has been fenced off, with demolition work set to begin at about 7 a.m.A.J. Freund's father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund, reported him missing last April, fueling a major search for the boy by law enforcement and people across the community.Freund eventually led police to his son's body, which was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock.His parents, Andrew Freund and 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham, were charged with murder and remain behind bars.JoAnn Cunningham has pleaded guilty in her son's murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 30.Soon after, the city cited a number of code violations to the property and declared it dangerous.The company Green Demolition volunteered their services to tear the home down. Demolition is expected to take a couple of days.