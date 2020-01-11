Chicago man charged with stealing $50K worth of diamonds from Gurnee jewelry store

A Chicago man is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of diamonds from a Gurnee jewelry store.

Demond Reid, 43, is facing a felony charge of theft over $10,000.

Gurnee police said Reid walked into the store on December 30 and asked to see jewelry from the display.

Police said Reid was talking to an employee about the jewelry and then ran out of the store.

Reid was taken into custody by the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, and transported to the Gurnee Police Department, a police spokesperson said.

Police were able to identify Reid as a suspect through surveillance video images, social media and the community's help, the spokesperson said.

"This case is a great example of how our officers and community members can create great partnerships to solve crime," explained Gurnee Police Chief Brian Smith. "The connections and interactions we made with citizens through social media have allowed us to utilize this resource and promote the safety of the entire community."
