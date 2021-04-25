chicago police department

Demonstrators urged to 'cause change' in Chicago police following fatal shooting of Adam Toledo

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez says residents need social workers and jobs but instead get "police brutality."
EMBED <>More Videos

Demonstrators urged to 'cause change' in Chicago police

CHICAGO -- More than 100 people seeking changes in how Chicago police serve the city turned out for a protest Saturday in another demonstration influenced by the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March.

Activate:Chi's priorities include changing state and city laws on policing, removing police from Chicago public schools and cutting the police budget to make more money available for social services.

"We needed social workers. We needed youth employment. But yet we met time after time with police brutality and repression," Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said outside the Daley Center.

RELATED: In light of Adam Toledo's death, Little Village parents speak on loss of young life in community
EMBED More News Videos

Parents in Little Village who have lost children have formed a support group to help each other.



The rally was followed by a march along downtown streets.

Sanjee Choudhuri, director of operations at Activate:Chi, encouraged demonstrators to "cause change" and "start a conversation" about how the city spends money on police.

Organizers ended the event with a vigil for people who have been killed by police, including Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year-old man who was shot by a white suburban Minneapolis officer, and Adam Toledo, the teen who was shot last month by a Chicago officer after a foot chase.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing or upsetting
EMBED More News Videos

Raw bodycam footage of the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. ABC7 has edited this video to bleep cursing, and the video has been frozen just before the shot is fired. This video may be disturbing to some viewers. This is only a portion of the full bodycam video.



Activists have organized other protests around Chicago since the April 15 release of video of the Toledo shooting. The body camera showed Officer Eric Stillman shooting Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun and began turning while raising his hands.

Stillman chased the boy in a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call about shots. His attorney, Tim Grace, said the officer was faced with a "life threatening and deadly force situation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopadam toledopolice involved shootingprotestpolice shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man, 18, charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder after shot by police in I-290 chase
Man faces numerous charges after CPD fires shots on 606 Trail
Bodycam video released of deadly Brighton Park police shootout
Charges pending against Jaslyn Adams murder suspect shot by police on I-290
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder after shot by police in I-290 chase
Man charged in deadly stabbing of 'true hero' at Berwyn store
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
Chicago man ID'd as victim of serial killer nearly 40 years after remains discovered in shallow grave
Forest Park man charged in CTA attack near Oak Park station
Archer Heights street renamed in honor of couple who died from COVID
Show More
4 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
Chadwick Boseman once shared why it'd be 'meaningful' to win an Oscar
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
More TOP STORIES News