Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman accused of theft

Dennis Rodman and a group of people are accused of stealing and damaging items at a California yoga studio.

LOS ANGELES, Calf. (WLS) -- Hall-Of-Famer and former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman stands accused of theft in California.

Security cameras recorded Rodman and a small group inside an LA area yoga studio.

A woman is seen putting items in a purse and a man is seen damaging an expensive crystal.

Staffers say Rodman appeared drunk and did not pay for any items.

A staffer says the group claimed they'd already paid for the crystal, which the store owner disputes.

So far, no arrests have been made.
