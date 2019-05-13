Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman accused of theft

LOS ANGELES, Calf. (WLS) -- Hall-Of-Famer and former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman stands accused of theft in California.Security cameras recorded Rodman and a small group inside an LA area yoga studio.A woman is seen putting items in a purse and a man is seen damaging an expensive crystal.Staffers say Rodman appeared drunk and did not pay for any items.A staffer says the group claimed they'd already paid for the crystal, which the store owner disputes.So far, no arrests have been made.