5 injured after SUV crashes into Denny's in Arlington Heights, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were injured after an SUV crashed into a Denny's restaurant Sunday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.According to a statement from the Arlington Police Department, around 12:04 p.m. 43-year-old Jose Ozaeta was driving westbound on Algonquin Road and approaching Arlington Heights Road when he"apparently suffered a medical episode".The Suburban drifted into the eastbound lanes of Algonquin and then left the roadway, police said. The SUV initially struck a street light and then hit Denny's.A witness turned good samaritan stopped to help remove Ozaeta's three minor children from the vehicle, police said.Arlington Heights Fire Department firefighters and paramedics had to extricate Ozaeta, police said.Paramedics treated the three children and one restaurant employee, police said. They were released at the scene.Ozaeta was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Police said he was cited for improper lane usage.The investigation is ongoing.