Jeep crashes into Denny's near Houston, injuring 23, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas -- Nearly two dozen people were hurt when a driver crashed into a Denny's restaurant on Monday near Houston, Texas, according to police.

The Rosenberg Police Department said it began receiving calls about a Jeep SUV that crashed into a Denny's at 11:22 a.m.

Police said the Jeep crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring 23 people inside. The victims range in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, though none appear to be life-threatening, Rosenberg PD said. Everyone who was injured was conscious when they were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, a man approximately 30 years old, was not injured.

The investigation into what caused him to crash into the building is ongoing.

Multiple lanes of the Southwest Freeway were closed as police investigated the scene.