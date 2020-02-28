Dental surgeon arrested for human trafficking, offering to buy children for $30,000 in California

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Oakland dental surgeon is under arrest, accused of human trafficking and sex crimes against children, in the East Bay area of California.

Court records filed in Contra Costa County show Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle faces seven felony counts, including attempted kidnapping.

According to the Bay Area News Group, Doyle offered to buy two young girls for $30,000.

The state Attorney General's office has moved to revoke Doyle's dental license, saying the allegations gave state prosecutors "grave concerns" about him interacting with children.
