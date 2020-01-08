Girl severely burned when her mouth catches on fire during visit to dentist

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A routine dental procedure turned into a nightmare for a 5-year-old girl.Her family says she ended up with serious burns when her mouth caught on fire while she was under anesthesia, having crowns put on.It happened last year at Just for Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics in Las Vegas.The family is now suing the dental practice."A spark was created in her mouth from the dental bur which then caused the throat pack to catch on fire and unfortunately causing some pretty severe burns," said the family lawyer.The lawyer says the girl is doing well and is not expected to have permanent injuries.