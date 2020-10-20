DOJ grants $4M to address Illinois DNA backlog after I-Team exposes processing delay in 2018

Since the 2018 investigation that uncovered the delays in processing DNA for more than 750 Chicago murder cases over three years, state public health hearings were held. This led to sweeping workflow changes at the labs and additional forensic scientists were hired. The backlog has since decreased.
More than $4 million was given to several public and private organizations by the Department of Justice on Tuesday. The funding was awarded in an effort to reduce the backlog and improve Illinois DNA crime fighting technology with more lab training, equipment and supplies.