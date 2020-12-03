DNA backlog cases at Illinois crime labs down 48%, officials say

Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police said the state's DNA crime labs have seen a 48% reduction in DNA backlog cases. The state said its forensic scientists are currently still working on almost 5,000 open DNA cases.
In 2018, Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talked to victims' families and uncovered a backlog in the processing of 750 Chicago murder cases.
Since then, Illinois State Police made major workflow changes and added rapid DNA testing. State legislators are holding a hearing on the DNA delay issue Thursday.
